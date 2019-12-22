Festive treat for Kadoma fans

Arts Reporters

It was a weekend to remember in Kadoma when top musicians Alick Macheso and Jah Prayzah descended on the city on different occasions in the space of two days.

Macheso was in the city on Friday, while Jah Prayzah followed 24 hours later.

Macheso shared the stage with Selmor Mtukudzi in a show that left lasting impressions. Fans streamed in as early as 6pm for the show and they got the best from both musicians.

Selmor played her father’s songs and also belted out her own compositions.

The fans sang along and marvelled as she did “Tuku dances” with her sister Sandra and her father’s long-time band member Picky Kasamba.

Fans in the mining town city rarely see big names on one stage and it was a memorable night for them.

When Macheso went on stage, many pushed towards nearer for a better view of the sungura king. Macheso has performed in Kadoma several times, but he said the Odyssey event was one of his best outings in the city.

“This has been a great show,” he said. “We have performed here several times before, but this show was fantastic. It will remain one of the best shows we have done in this city and I thank the organisers for the flawless event.

“We will return to Odyssey next year and we anticipate a greater outing.”

Indeed, the organisers had great plans for the people of Kadoma.

On Saturday, they brought in Jah Prayzah and his son Mukudzei (Junior) for a family event that also featured Leonard Zhakata.

Seh Calaz

The family event saw the young ones enjoying a treat with fantastic music.

Zhakata was at his best as he put up a scintillating act that thrilled the fans.

Jah Prayzah brought the house down with his hits and his son introduced himself to the Kadoma community in a stylish way.

The confidence with which Mukudzei (Junior) stormed the stage was ample proof that he has learnt a lot from his father. He performed like a seasoned singer and most people enjoyed his vibe.

The festive season mood continues in Kadoma on Christmas Day with a party that will be led by DJ Knox.

To enhance the party, people will be allowed to bring in their cooler boxes with their favourite drinks for the all-day event.

Entry to the event will also be free.

Spokesperson of Odyssey Hotel Dee Nosh, said the Christmas event will be a time to give back to the community that has supported them throughout the year.

“It will be a free event and people will be able to bring in their own drinks,” he said. “We will provide the venue and music for the day. Christmas is a time for giving and we will be giving back to our revellers.”

Odyssey will host an even bigger party on New Year’s Eve when dancehall musicians Seh Calaz, Freeman, Enzo Ishall and Bazooka share the stage.

Dancehall music lovers will have a chance to welcome 2020 with merrymaking as the young musicians entertain them.

On New Year’s Day, Suluman Chimbetu will celebrate the coming of 2020 with a family show that begins at 10am.

It should be an entertaining festive season for Kadoma folks.