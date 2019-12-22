Salah v Mane v Mahrez for African Player of Year award

Soccer Football – Champions League Quarter Final Second Leg – Manchester City vs Liverpool – Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain – April 10, 2018 Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their first goal with Sadio Mane REUTERS/Andrew Yates
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) tweeted that Egypt’s Salah, Mane of Senegal as well Manchester City’s Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez were on the shortlist for the award.
Salah was crowned the continent’s top player in 2017 and 2018 while Mahrez took it in 2016.
Salah and Mane helped Liverpool to the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup this year.
Mahrez, meanwhile, was part of the City team who successfully defended the Premier League title.
He was also a key part of the Algerian squad which triumphed in the African Cup of Nations.
The winner of the African Player of the Year award will be announced in Egypt on January 7.
The top three contenders for all the categories are as follows (in alphabetical order):
African Player of the Year
Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)
Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)
Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)
African Women’s Player of the Year
Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)
Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)
Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)
African Interclubs Player of the Year
Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)
Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)
Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)
African Youth Player of the Year
Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)
Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)
Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)
African Men’s Coach of the Year
Aliou Cisse (Senegal – Senegal)
Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)
Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia – Esperance)
African Women’s Coach of the Year
Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)
Desiree Ellis (South Africa)
Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)
African Men’s National Team of the Year
Algeria
Madagascar
Senegal
African Women’s National Team of the Year
Cameroon
Nigeria
South Africa