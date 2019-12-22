23 C
Rihanna’s makeup artist shares star’s inflight beauty routine keeping her looking flawless

The ABC’s to shining bright like a diamond first thing off the plane.

Priscilla Ono, a Fenty global make-up artist who often travels with Rihanna shares some insights on how she keeps Riri camera ready after a long flight.

“Sometimes when travelling with Rihanna, we land and have to go straight to a media event and my job is make sure everyone looks good,” Pricilla says.

Pricilla follows this routine for the star:

  •  love using the new hydrating foundation by Fenty beauty – I know that it will have longevity and be very durable but it also has moisturising properties that are great for dried-out skin after a long flight.
  • I also love Fenty’s match stix magnetised make-up sticks – They’re multipurpose and the matte version has a more the creamy shades that I can use for contouring and highlighting as well as a concealer but the shimmer shades are great for blush, eye shadow or as a lip colour
  • I also love to pack Fenty’s full bodied foundation brush – For applying foundation and highlighter. You can use different sides of the brush on different areas

