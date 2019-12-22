Couple gets married and then breaks up hours later after best man assaults bride in drunken rampage at the wedding

The groom, Steffan Wilson, went home with his family following the disastrous wedding party rather than comfort his traumatised bride, who was left in tears.

A drunken best man punched and dragged his brother’s bride in a rampage at their wedding.

Tomos Wilson hurled abuse at bride, Erin Mason-George, before attacking two of her sisters and mother in the row, reports The Sun.

Tomos physically assaulted Erin and grabbed her by her wedding gown – pulling her downstairs – as he screamed that his brother never should have married her.

He also attacked the manager at the wedding venue in Aberystwyth, Wales, and was convicted this week of five charges of assault and two of criminal damage.

The groom, Steffan Wilson, went home with his family following the disastrous wedding party rather than comfort his traumatised bride, who was left in tears.

“The marriage was all over in a day which must be some sort of record,” a friend of the family said.

“They weren’t even married long enough to get a divorce, I’m told they’ve gone for an annulment.”

Sources close to the couple told Mail Online the newlyweds decided to “go their separate ways” after the violent incident.

The groom was also charged with attempted murder earlier this month in connection with an unrelated incident.

The court heard that former prison officer Tomas was helping the drunken groom to bed when the row with the in-laws ensued.

He was ordered to pay compensation of £250 (R4 750) each to Erin and one of her siblings, as well as £100 (R1 600) to her mother, her other sibling and the venue manager, reports News Corp.

The former best man is to be subject to community service for 12 months and will have to complete 240 hours of unpaid work.

Presiding judge Gwyn Jones said the “thoughts and bad memories of what should have been a happy event will be there for some time”.

Source: The Sun, Mail Online, News Corp