50 Cent shares secrets to throwing social media shade

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson participates in the Starz “Power” panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on Friday, July 26, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

50 Cent says the secret to throwing social media shade is focus on “the flaws” of the target.

The “Candy Shop” rapper doesn’t hold back on Instagram – he once bought 200 front row tickets for rival Ja Rule’s show and posted an edited image of him ‘sat’ in the middle of the empty seats – and he has opened up on the best way to get a rise out of someone online.

Asked for tips, he told Extra: “It’s usually, whatever, they kinda give you a lead, whatever they’re upset about. You look at them and you kinda just look for the flaws of the person.”

One person who probably won’t be getting shade from Fiddy online is Dua Lipa, after the 24-year-old star recently revealed she was a “massive” fan of his as a teenager.

The “One Kiss” hitmaker has admitted to being obsessed with hip hop music when she was growing up in Kosovo, and that the New York-born rapper was one of her heroes when she was younger.