Zimbabwe govt appoints 75 district economists

Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutaunashe

MASVINGO – Government devolution program is a gear up with 75 district economists taking office in January 2020, Public Service Commission (PSC) Secretary Ambassador Jonathan Wutaunashe has said.

Ambassador Wutaunashe told The Mirror in a telephone interview that the economists were recruited following interviews conducted by Provincial and District Development Coordinators (PDC)’s and (DDC)’s early this year.

The economists will be operating from DDC’s offices and their role is to spearhead devolution development projects in their respective districts and provinces.

“Of the 75 economists, 60 will be posted in rural districts, 10 are provincial heads, three for Harare and two for Bulawayo.

“These individuals are coming from different professions and they have till December to wind up at their former workplaces. They will be working closely with DDC’s,” said Wutaunashe. – Masvingo Mirror