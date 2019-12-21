Mnangagwa invites Polad members for a meeting at his Kwekwe farm

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will this Sunday meet members of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD) at his Sherwood farm, in Kwekwe.

The government confirmed the meeting, saying it was centred around production and will include a tour of the farm.

The President has invited all members of POLAD for them to appreciate what he is doing at the farm.

The meeting comes at a time when MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has reiterated his stance not to be part of the POLAD.

Polad is made up of the MDC-T led by Thokozani Khupe, the National Constitutional Assembly led by Lovemore Madhuku and many other political parties.

Mnangagwa has reiterated that he will not meet MDC leader Nelson Chamisa outside the already set Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

Speaking to The Zimbabwe Mail Mnangagwa said, “I told (President) Mbeki that we have a platform for political dialogue which is Polad. It is the only one that we will use. If anyone wants to join including the MDC led by chamisa, they are welcome to do so.”

Recently Chamisa said he will not be joining POLAD but is ready to participate in a credible and genuine dioalogue.

Said Chamisa, “Zimbabwe is in a deep crisis. Only true and holistic reform will bring about real change. Dialogue must be genuine. Will take no part in POLAD. Our views on the much desired dialogue remain unchanged. We seek true change for the people of Zimbabwe. We will never betray your trust!”

Meanwhile, the MDC spokesman has reassured party supporters that the talks have not yet begun.

The party says the party would only go into talks for the purpose of enforcing the necessary political reforms for the country to move forward, unlike the ruling Zanu PF which the MDC said is obsessed with positions and power.Chamisa and a delegation of the party’s top leadership were in Bulawayo since Thursday to hold National Standing Committee, National Executive and structures meetings.