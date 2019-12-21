‘I’ll not talk to Chamisa outside POLAD’ – Mnagagwa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa and MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said he will not meet MDC leader Nelson Chamisa outside the already set Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD).

Speaking to ZTN Mnangagwa said, “I told (President) Mbeki that we have a platform for political dialogue which is Polad. It is the only one that we will use. If anyone wants to join including the MDC led by chamisa, they are welcome to do so.”

Recently Chamisa said he will not be joining POLAD but is ready to participate in a credible and genuine dioalogue.

Said Chamisa, “Zimbabwe is in a deep crisis. Only true and holistic reform will bring about real change. Dialogue must be genuine. Will take no part in POLAD. Our views on the much desired dialogue remain unchanged. We seek true change for the people of Zimbabwe. We will never betray your trust!”

Watch the video below: