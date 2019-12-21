Jonathan Moyo to launch music album in 2020

Professor Jonathan Moyo has promised to launch a music album in 2020 with a single being released in February of the same year.

Moyo is known for producing artists like Pax Afro who rocked Zimbabwe in the early years of the millennium.

Said Moyo, “I promise a music album next year. And maybe a single in February.”

In a surprising manner Moyo claimed that there was pop music in Zimbabwe during the years when King Lobengula founded and led the Zimbabwean state.

“Also, as part of a wider multimedia project on the making of the State in Zimbabwe, I’m doing some research on pop music in the country between 1870 and 1893 under King Lobengula!”

Moyo revealed in 2016 that he took song-writing and guitar playing courses as an undergraduate at USC, Los Angeles, California in 1978/80.

Moyo introduced the 75 percent local content, which saw the emergence of the urban grooves genre and the rise of young local talented artistes like Roki, Maskiri and Leonard Mapfumo among others.