10 perish in Nyamapanda road accident

Blessings Chidakwa Herald Correspondent
AT least 10 people died on the spot when a commuter omnibus veered off the road following a tyre burst along the Harare-Nyamapanda highway yesterday.
The accident occurred at the 186-kilometre peg.
National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the accident.
He however, could not shed more light saying more information will be made available today.
ZBC news online quoted Mudzi District Development Coordinator Mr Robert Muzezewa saying three of the critically injured had been transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals in Harare, while the other victims were