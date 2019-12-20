Some picks for Christmas travelling

Talent Gore

Christmas is one of the most celebrated holidays across the world, with tourists traversing the globe in search of quality spots. It is that time of the year that most people the world over take most of the year preparing for, in very diverse ways, depending on locality.

It is also that time when Christians celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

With all the fun that characterises Christmas, it means people will, without doubt, be out to explore places which will make their holidays memorable and worthwhile.

For those still in primary school, the obvious subject they will go for when they are given an essay will be: “The holiday I will never forget.”

This is so because they would have travelled to some of these areas and places of interest around the world or even in their country.

Most people prefer travelling to tourist resorts during the festive season, while others visit their relatives in rural areas.

Those going to tourist destinations can select from an array of attractive places in the country that include Victoria Falls, Kariba, Great Zimbabwe, Nyanga and Vumba in the Eastern Highlands, Matobo, Hwange National Park, Gonarezhou National Park and many others.

Here are a few picks from the long list:

Haka Game Park

Haka Game Park is a place to be this festive season as there will be many activities at the game park, which is just a few minutes away from Harare.

It is just one of the many family-friendly oases near the capital where visitors can enjoy the African bush without needing to do much planning.

For those who love camping, there is an opportunity for you to go with your family and friends and enjoy the sound of nature as you spend the night at the game park.

Chiremba Balancing Rocks, Damview Hotel and Chivero Lakeside View

For lovers of nature, these three places, based in Epworth, Chitungwiza and Norton respectively, provide local people with the not-so-far-away places of interest where they can go with their families and have a time of their life.

They still have the same pleasure as their buddies who would have travelled to far-flung and pocket-boring places like Victoria Falls.

“These places, which are a few minutes’ drive from your place of residence, accord you to budget well for the whole family and return home with loads of change, which will help in covering for your domestic demands after you would have fulfilled the whims of your kids,” noted Tendai Shumba of Harare.

Victoria Falls

It is clear that people never have enough of this spectacular resort, which is one of the world’s best natural wonders.

This is the reason why it attracts world tourists, while locals also never have enough of it.

To some locals, this place of wonder is a new destination and year in year out they are always yearning to make it to the place of “The Smoke that Thunders”.

Janet Shingai, a Harare mother of three, says she will try by all means to respond to requests by her daughters to take them to the scenic resort town.

Around the festive season there are other festivals that are happening in Victoria Falls. There will be the Mpopoma Festival and Victoria Falls Carnival.

Kariba

Although water levels have gone low in Lake Kariba, the destination remains one of the best in the country and offers various holiday activities on and off the lake.

Kariba town provides accommodation in various hotels and lodges.

There are two casinos in the town and several restaurants, and many of the attractions in Kariba for the tourist are water-based.

Fishing, game-viewing and house-boating are the most popular activities. A visit to the Kariba Dam wall is also be impressive along with a visit to the Crocodile Farm.

Many people go to Kariba to experience the beauty of the lake, which affords spectacular sunsets, water-sports and good fishing.

Nyanga

There are many things to see and do in Nyanga.

Perhaps the most popular tourist destination in the area is the Nyanga National Park where tourists can experience outdoor activities such as hiking, camping and fishing.

Tourists also have an opportunity to climb the highest mountain in the country, which is the Mount Nyangani.

There are different camp sites in the National Park. There are many different paths, which lead to ancient ruins and pristine waterfalls.

The trails are relatively easy, so anyone can enjoy the natural beauty of the area. Bring a camera so you can take plenty of photos of the things you see during the hike.

There are more than five different rivers running through the National Park, different species of trout are in abundance, especially rainbow trout.

A fishing licence can be acquired upon paying the entrance fee.

People also enjoy horse riding in Nyanga and there are various trails for this activity.

Nyanga also has a number of hotels, lodges and restaurants.

Theatre Treats across the country

There are many musical shows that are taking place during this festive season and most people do not want to be left out.

Then for theatre buffs, there are those theatre works that will be staged around this time and it a time for people to go out and enjoy them.

Some people prefer spending their Christmas at their rural homes and church, so it is all about what a person prefers and can afford for Christmas.

Zimbabwe’s temperatures in the last few months of the year range between 24-35 degrees celcius, making it perfect weather for merrymaking.