‘I tried to stop the coup’ – Walter Mzembi

Former Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi

Former Ministry of Tourism Walter Muzembi says he tried to stop the military from implementing the November 2017 coup that ended 37 years of the late President Robert Mugabe’s rule.

Speaking on a social media conversation Mzembi said, “In hindsight you should applaud me for attempting to stop the coup, it was in the making, and we saw it coming and paid dearly for seeing it coming and warning the then President. Do you think that was criminal or those that wanted to wrestle power unconstitutionally were the criminals? Where are you now with the country? The MDC marched for the coup are they any happier now?”

Mzembi also said the military invented stories to justify the coup which were choreographed.

“Kupemberera n’anga inobata mai! And do you believe all those inventions and stories that justified the coup like Chiwenga attempted arrest at the airport, the choreography that led to the coup, please think deeper.”

Mzembi is one of the former Mugabe ministers who are now linked to the formation of a new party.

Professor Jonathan Moyo recently suggested that former Tourism Minister Walter Mzembi is linked to a newly formed political entity called the People Party.

Responding to reports that he was over the moon about the formation of the party Moyo said, “Hahahaha. What? Me over the moon about announcing Mzembi’s party which announced itself in November 2019 as @PeoplesPartyZim in these streets!”