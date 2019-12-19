DDF launches tillage programme

Rumbidzayi Zinyuke Senior Reporter

SIXTY-FIVE-YEAR-OLD Mrs Eunice Chendambuya could not hide her elation as her 0,5 hectare plot was being ploughed under the free-tillage programme being spearheaded by Government.

Although she prefers to work her own land and produce enough food to feed her family, she has not been able to do that because she neither has the draught power to till it nor money to pay someone to do it for her.

So she, like many others in Manicaland, faced the same predicament. They have the land, but could not use it to produce as the cattle they should use to till the land had been wiped by theilirolisis.

Theilirolisis is a tick-borne disease that is also known as January disease and has become a serious threat to livestock in Manicaland. An excess of 8 000 cattle is reported to have succumbed to it since last year, leaving farmers that have traditionally been able to till their own land vulnerable and in the same predicament as Mrs Chendambuya.

In response, Government has launched a free tillage programme for those farmers who have lost cattle to January disease and under the Presidential Input Scheme in a bid to alleviate poverty and hunger.

Government released an $8,5 million grant to the District Development Fund (DDF) for the programme.

Speaking at the launch of the programme at Almar Farm in Odzi last week, Mrs Chendambuya said: “I am happy with what Government has done. Personally I do not have any cattle so it was difficult to till my field. I had to rely on others to do the ploughing for me, but they have also been affected by the January disease. Now that Government has come in and ploughed for us, all we need to do is plant and tend the crop. God has been good and blessed us with good rains, so we should be getting a good crop this season,” she said.

Mr Sam Gamunorwa, a farmer who allegedly lost 24 cattle to the disease, also expressed relief that the programme came at the right time.

“We have suffered severe losses because of the January disease and we were unable to till the land on our own. I am happy with the assistance coming from Government to enable us to plant on time. We had lost hope and not started planting even though the rains have been upon us for some time,” he said.

DDF acting chief planning officer Mr Jimmy Chapambali said the province had worked with Agritex to ensure that all vulnerable farmers were included in the programme, especially those who lost cattle to the January disease.

He said 250 hectares of land are expected to be ploughed for 625 farmers in Manicaland.

“The farmers were drawn from various backgrounds which include the ones who were victims of theilirolisis and those under the Presidential Inputs Scheme,” he said.

Mr Chapambali said the programme had started in three schemes, namely Almar Resettlement Scheme in Mutare district, Lavastock and Premier Central in Mutasa.

Manicaland principal administrative officer Mr Simon Sigauke hailed the programme and urged Government to step up efforts to curb the spread of January disease.

“The intervention came at a time right time. We have had a high number of farmers who needed the assistance due to the extensive effects of the cattle disease. We appreciate the efforts to provide free tillage because most of the farmers lost draught power. The hardest hit districts are Buhera, Mutare and Makoni and, as we speak, more cattle are dying daily,” he said.