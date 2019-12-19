Wife torches hubby’s girlfriend’s hut

Kudzai Matanga Post Correspondent

A Rusape woman has been hauled before the courts on allegations of setting her husband’s second wife’s hut on fire after learning about their relationship. Patience Shumba (31), of Village 3c Chinhenga, in Inyati appeared before Rusape magistrate Mr Obedience Matare facing charges of malicious damage to property.

Shumba pleaded guilty to the charges.

However, she was spared conviction after the complainant, Linar Neshiri, withdrew the charges arguing that the complainant had agreed to compensate her. Neshiri told the court that the total value of the burnt property was $75 000. She later reduced her demands to $7 500.

Prosecutor Miss Ivy Maimbo said: “On November 6, 2019 at around 11pm she received a phone call from her daughter that her kitchen hut had been burnt and all the property that was inside had been destroyed. She asked her daughter who the perpetrator was and was told that it was the accused person.”