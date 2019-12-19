Division One new boys dreaming big

Fungayi Munyoro Sports Correspondent

ZIFA Manicaland Division Two side Claremont have not only just won promotion into Division One, but are aiming much higher than that.

With promotion sealed, the next chapter in their journey is to gain PSL promotion.

The team was formed in 1996 as a social league side, before joined Division Two. They were relegated in 2000 and resorted to social league. They bounced back last year, the same year they missed promotion by a whisker to Ratings.

Ratings could not play in Division One because their sister team, Greenfuels, was already playing in Division One, hence the company could not sponsor two teams.

Juliasdale became the epicentre of wild celebrations as the community celebrated their team’s promotion.

Zifa Manicaland Division Two is divided into two leagues – League 2A and 2B where top two teams from 2A play top two teams from 2B.

Claremont and MFS finished top in League 2A while Nhedziwa and Rekaofela were top in League 2B.

Claremont dismissed Rekaofela 3-0 in the first play-offs while MFS beat Nhedziwa 4-3 to progress to the finals with Claremont.

In the finals, Claremont were 4-2 winners over MFS to gain promotion into Division One.

Claremont team manager Daniel Phiri admitted that the journey to Division One was not easy.

“It was a dream come true for us. It was all because of hard work from everyone. The journey was not easy. We are now targeting PSL. Last year we were disappointed to lose to Ratings. We are starting our preparations as early as January,” he said.