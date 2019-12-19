Manica Diamonds could lose key players

Ray Bande Senior Reporter

THE top five Castle Lager Premiership feat for Manica Diamonds surprised everyone including themselves no wonder hawks are now hovering for a chance to poach some of the players that were outstanding for the club during season.

The Gem Boys, as Manica Diamonds are known, ended the season on an impressive fifth position on the table in their debut Premiership season, well above some traditional heavyweights like Highlanders and Dynamos. Naturally, financially stable teams in the top-flight league are now out to siphon some of the talent that enabled the Mutare outfit to outpace others in the league marathon.

Post Sport has it on good authority that three time Premiership champions FC Platinum are in hot pursuit of talented dreadlocked midfielder Last “Lala” Jesi’s signature.

Jesi has been an unsung hero of Manica Diamonds’ campaign as he not only kept opponents working overtime with his mermerising creativity in the middle of the park but also scored some important goals as he turned himself into a feared Gem Boys deadball specialist. As if that was enough, arguably the best player of the season for Manica Diamonds, Partson “Yellow” Jaure, is on the verge of joining an unnamed club in South Africa.

Reliable sources close to Manica Diamonds say if the South African deal fails to sail through for Jaure, cash-rich Harare City are said to be waiting in the wings to snatch the rock-steady centre back and natural ball player.

What has complicated issues for Manica Diamonds in retaining Jaure is that the player is now out of contract. Apart from Jesi and Jaure, several Manica Diamonds players that include Carlton Munzabwa, Roderick “Jecha” Mufudza, young Lawrence Masibera and ageing Tafadzwa Dube had a good season, especially after the exit of club founding coach Luke Masomere.

But club chairman Masimba Chihowa says they will not stand in the way of players that want to move, if it is for the betterment of their careers.

“We will certainly not stand in the way of players that want to move, especially if that is for the good of their careers. If anything, we will surely assist them to move forward.

“We have no doubt that we will still be able to assemble a competitive outfit for the 2020 Castle Lager Premiership season. We have done it before and I do not see why we cannot do it again,” said Chihowa.

The former Fifa panel match official said his club was aiming at attaining a higher position in next year’s league competition.

“In fact, as a club we are convinced that we will achieve more next season. We are actually aiming at going into the top three. We want to do better than we did this season much as we performed well,” he said.

Apart from the players that might leave Manica Diamonds, the ZCDC-bankrolled outfit also has to deal with the contentious issue of their technical department. Manica Diamonds finished the season with a depleted technical department after the ouster of Luke Masomere.

Johanisi Nhumwa, who was assistant to Masomere, took over on a caretaker basis until the end of the season and together with goalkeepers’ coach Peter Masibera and manager Ticha Zika, steered the ship to safety.

However, all that glitters is not gold as reports are now emerging on how Nhumwa had a poor working relationship with most of the players. Even though Chihowa neither denied nor confirmed having received reports of complaints from players, Post Sport has it on good authority that Nhumwa could not see eyeball to eyeball with most of the senior players, Jaure included.

“This is something that I am hearing from you for the first time and I cannot confirm or deny that,” said Chihowa.

He said the club executive will sit down and deliberate on the issue of the technical department.

“The appointment of the members of our technical department is the responsibility of our club executive. We are going to sit down and deliberate on the issue. Once we have made our decision, one that is binding and one that we will all stand by, we will make the necessary announcements,” said Chihowa.

Meanwhile, Manica Diamonds were set to have their end of year awards ceremony lastnight.