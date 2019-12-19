Watsomba gig organisers quash security fears

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

ORGANISERS of the much-hyped Jah Prayzah-Killer T gig slated for Mandel Nite Club in Watsomba on Christmas Eve have assured merrymakers expected to throng the venue of maximum security.

The venue is always full to capacity whenever there is such a high-profile gig and beefing up security will ensure that some rouge elements attempting to cause violence are chucked out.

“We are going to have more than 30 security personnel manning all the gates as well as others who will be roaming inside the venue. We do not condone violence and we urge people to enjoy in peace. Admission is ZW dollars equivalent of US$10 and US$20 for ordinary and VIP tickets respectively.

“There are no advance tickets and we would like to urge people to come in time to avoid inconveniences,” said the show organiser Lovemore Mandimutsira.

The two artistes promised to put up scintillating performances.

The potentially explosive gig, which is expected to draw scores of music lovers from the sleepy area as well as from Mutare and beyond, starts at 8pm.

Zim dancehall sensation Killer T is expected to perform after Hungwe Stars, following which Jah Prayzah will jump on the stage.

Backed by the Third Generation Band, Jah Prayzah, has never disappointed. He is expected to put up another top drawer performance following his sold out gig at the venue a few months ago.

Upcoming sungura group Hungwe Stars will warm the stage.

Hungwe Stars band leader Simba Muchita said: “We are humbled. We are so excited to have been chosen to warm up the stage for the two artistes who also happen to be my role models. We thank the promoters for according us the chance to perform at such a high-profile show. We promise to put a top drawer performance.”

The group is expected to keep sungura fans, particularly the rural folks, on their toes.