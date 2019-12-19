Council closes pool after two deaths

Liberty Dube Post Correspondent

MUTARE City Council has indefinitely closed the Main Bath swimming pool and sent two life-savers on forced leave to allow investigations into drowning cases that claimed two lives recently.

Council spokesperson Mr Spren Mutiwi said the local authority wanted to get to the bottom of the deaths.

“We have closed the swimming pool to pave way for investigations following two incidents that claimed lives. Council has also sent two life-savers on forced leave pending investigations to circumstances leading to the deaths,” he said.

“To us, the drowning incidences were unfortunate and they have a bearing on our brand as a local authority and we are taking the matter seriously. Corrective remedial actions will be taken. We can’t lose more lives in similar circumstances.”

There was public outcry following the drowning incidences which were mainly attributed to negligence on the part of personnel working at the swimming pool.

In October this year, Blessing Nyamajo of House Number 1627 Chikanga 2, who was a kombi driver, died on his way to Mutare Provincial Hospital after he drowned at the swimming pool.

Last month, Hussen Marira (16) also died after he allegedly jumped into the pool without the supervisor’s knowledge and drowned. Marira, who was a Form Two pupil at Tsvingwe High in Penhalonga, died instantly.