ED gives hope to Sakubva residents

Samuel Kadungure Acting News Editor

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa, who toured Mutare’s oldest suburb of Sakubva on Wednesday, has bemoaned the squalid conditions under which people live in and pledged to improve the living standards while launching the Sakubva Urban Renewal Project.

The project will see the construction of high-rise flats, revamping of Sakubva flea market, the Sakubva long-distance bus terminus, Sakubva Stadium, Sakubva Beit Hall and Sakubva vegetable market.

Plan Infrastructure Development (PID) is the consultant in the Sakubva Urban Renewal initiative, which holds National Project Status, while BancABC is the financier. The renewal project will be split into 10 phases, with the first phase set to begin after the current rainy season as $148 million (US$8 million) has already been made available by the financer BancABC.

Mutare City also got 78 000 Euros from the Local Governments for Sustainability (ICLEI), a global network of more than 1 750 local and regional governments committed to sustainable urban development.

The whole project, to be implemented over five years, will cost US$50 million. The first phase will see the construction of a state-of-the-art Sakubva Flea Market, Sakubva bus terminus, seven blocks of flats at Sakubva Coronation that will accommodate 2 000 people and transformation of Sakubva Stadium into a modern sporting complex. About 225 hectares of land have been availed for the project by the municipality, Government and individuals with title deeds.

The President — who was accompanied by Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi — said the Sakubva Urban Renewal Project represented the aspirations of the Second Republic.

“Mutare is the first local authority to embark on such a project. They identified Sakubva Coronation, which has very old houses. I visited the suburb and saw the old structures and these must not exist 39 years after independence. All the slums here would be demolished and a smart city will be established in Mutare. Modern houses, clinics, schools, shopping malls and markets will be constructed here. A number of houses will be demolished and in their place, high-rise apartments will be built.

“I was impressed by this project because this is what we want to achieve when we talk of Zimbabwe as a middle-income economy by 2030. It cannot be a middle income economy when people are crammed in one room. We want this to be history. They promised me that construction will start once the ground-breaking ceremony has been done. I told them that I will come here in March next year and monitor progress,” said the President.

Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba described the Sakubva Urban Renewal Project “as an early Christmas present for the people of Mutare from the President”.

“This is a rebirth of Sakubva, our oldest suburb, with houses having been built around 1925. There is no doubt this project will immensely improve the living standards of the Sakubva community. Your Excellency, the people of Manicaland will live to remember you. The people of Sakubva will dream about you for having provided a decent roof over their heads. You will be remembered as a President who delivered a housing programme at a grand scale.”

The overarching aim of a smart city is to enhance the quality of living for its citizens through smart technology and the concept originally aimed at dealing with

various urban problems, in particular, those related to the urban environment and infrastructure, such as modelling transport flow in a city.

Residents of Sakubva live in crowded and unhygienic conditions, a result of historically poor town planning and sub-standard housing built cheaply by a colonial council wanting minimum-level accommodation for migrant workers.

Sakubva was considered sub-standard even in the 1970s, well before independence, by the municipal officials who had to administer the area and while redevelopment plans have been drawn up several times, it is only now that a determined effort is being made.

Mutare Town Clerk Mr Joshua Maligwa said the bulk of the work would be in progress by March.

“Something should be happening by March 2020 as funds for the first phase are already there. We are just waiting for the rainy season to end since the constructors don’t work when it is raining. The bank is very keen on the Sakubva flea market and the green market areas because they have huge spin-offs and can easily recoup the costs. Council is currently collecting about $15 000 daily from these areas and if you multiply it by 30 days, you can then see that economic sense,” said Mr Maligwa.

“The building materials like door and window frames, timber and doors, among others, for the Sakubva Urban Renewal Project will be supplied locally. Due to the viability of the project, there is a stampede from other partners like Shelter Zimbabwe, Homelink, NSSA, Old mutual and First Mutual, who have expressed interest to partner us in various phases of the project. This is why the implementation span of the project has been reduced from 15 to five years,” he said.

“We will work out shares for each of the partners based on how much each partner has contributed. Properties belonging to council will be leased out and those who want mortgages or to buy will go to BancABC and PID,” said Mr Maligwa.