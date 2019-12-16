Manica Diamonds ends fifth

Ray Bande, Senior Reporter

MUTARE’S only top flight league club ended the 2019 Castle Lager Premiership season on an impressive fifth position after out playing Black Rhinos on the final day of the season.

That Manica Diamonds were in their debut Premiership season this year and once had some changes in their technical department when the league campaign almost went off the rails under club founding coach Luke Masomere places into context their impressive achievement.

Elated Manica Diamonds team manager Ticha Zikai told Post Sport that the team now aims to build on their achievement going into next season.

“This is really something that we worked hard to achieve and we are happy to have ended the season on a respectable position.

“We will strive to build on that and achieve more going into next season. It was not an easy thing to end fifth hence webhave every reason to celebrate that achievement,” he said.