Bulawayo City, Tenax square off in Champions of Champions Regions Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIFA Southern Region champions, Bulawayo City have been drawn to play against Eastern Region winners Tenax in the semifinals of the Champions of Champions Regions Cup to be played at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo on 21 as well as 22 December.

According to the draw conducted in Masvingo on Saturday, Amakhosi will face Chauya Chikara while Cranborne Bullets, the Northern Region champions are squaring off against WhaWha, the top team in the Central Region. Two matches will take place on the first day and the same number on the second. Teams that would be victorious on the opening day will then meet in the final the next day to determine the champions while the losers will contest for third place.

All regions were represented in the draw which was chaired by Eastern Region boss Davison Muchena.

No sponsor has been secured so far for the tournament, which means the teams will get to foot their own expenses with assistance from the regions should there no financial backer found.

Martin Kweza, the Northern Region acting chairman indicated that they were still in talks with potential sponsors but nothing has materialised as yet. According to Kweza, the idea of having the Champions of Champions Cup is to afford the promoted teams an opportunity to test their strength before they head into the Premier Soccer League as well as to see which region is actually stronger out of the four.

A rotational system is being used for the Champions of Champions Regions Cup with Southern Region to host the 2020, Central Region are providing the venue in 2021 and Northern Region in 2022.

