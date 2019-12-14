Draw with Bosso condemns Chapungu to D1

Munyaradzi Musiiwa in Gweru

Chapungu . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (1) 2

Highlanders . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . (2) 2

A SUBDUED atmosphere engulfed Gweru as Chapungu were relegated from the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League following a 2-2 draw against Bulawayo giants Highlanders at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

Denver Mukamba’s brace from either side of the interval could not save the airmen who came into the match needing a win to survive regardless of what happened elsewhere.

Waru Waru took control of the game from the early stages and found the back of the net in the second minute when Mukamba beat Ariel Sibanda after a good build up play.

The visitors, however, restored parity in the 22nd minute when Nqobizitha Masuku rifled home from a set piece.

Highlanders took the lead three minutes later through an own goal by Emmanuel Chitauro who beat his own goalkeeper while trying to intercept a cross from the diminutive Ray Lunga.

Mukamba, who seems to have revived his career at the Air Force side, equalised in the 49th minute when he weaved past the Highlanders defence and fired home from close range.

Chapungu coach Thomas Chinyan’anya was disappointed with the result and blamed the referee for denying them two penalties when Highlanders players handled inside the box.

“We were supposed to have collected maximum points in this match. We created a lot of chances but failed to convert them into goals. It is a disappointing result.

“I am not happy with the type of officiating that I saw today. We were supposed to have been given to clear penalties. We could have survived,” he said.

Highlanders gaffer Hendrikus Pieter De Jongh was also disappointed with the result.

“We wanted to win this match and finish on a better position. We conceded a goal early although we managed to come back into the game. We were also unlucky because we fluffed some chances in the second half.

We conceded the second goal in the second half because we lacked focus,” he said.

Bosso are in fifth place on the log but could slide down depending on what happens between Black Rhinos and Manica Diamonds. The two teams clash at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.