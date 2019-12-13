Teguru top contender for Ngezi Platinum Player of the Year

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORWARD Donald “Spanner” Teguru is the top contender for the Ngezi Platinum Stars Player of the Year when the club hold their annual awards at Mulota Golf Club on Wednesday.

Teguru was one of the top performers for Ngezi Platinum this season. Heading into the final round of fixtures yesterday, the 25-year-old had scored eight league goals and provided the same number of assists in 24 matches he had appeared in.

His challenge for top honours will come from goalkeeper Nelson Chadya, Keith Murera and skipper Frank Makarati.

Nyasha Kadenge, the Ngezi Platinum Stars chief executive officer said they were holding the awards ceremony as a way of celebrate the successes of the just ended season as to prepare for next year.

“To celebrate the achievements and set course for the new season. We have these awards annually. Our guest of honour is yet to confirm,” she said.

A number of other accolades will be handed out at the Madamburo Awards Ceremony. These are Most Disciplined Player, Most Loyal Player, Most Improved Player, Most Promising Player, Top Goal scorer, Rookie of the Year, Players’ Player, Under-19 Player and President Awards for Supporter of the Year.

Last year, Godknows Murwira was the Ngezi Platinum Player of the Year before he left the club for FC Platinum and then later Dynamos on loan.

