Emakhandeni lead the way in cricket

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

EMAKHANDENI Cricket Club are leading the way in the Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association First League where they are on top of the log, having lost just one of the 10 matches they have played so far.

Led by left arm spinner, Ainsley Ndlovu, Emakhandeni, runners-up last season have been ruthless, with nine wins from 10 matches for a point total of 75. Queens Sports Club are second with 46 points, followed by defending champions Bulawayo Athletic Club with 27 while National University of Science and Technology are bottom on 19.

Ndlovu attributed his team’s brilliant run so far to having the bulk of their experienced payers being present.

“I think this season we have had most of the senior players around and also the senior guys have put their hands up at crucial times to take us over the line. Also, our junior players have come through which is a good sign for the club,’’ Ndlovu said.

He believes that the bowling has been the biggest strength for Emakhandeni who have fast bowlers Ernest Masuku, Stephen Chimhamhiwa and Thabo Mboyi leading the attack. Off spinner John Nyumbu is another key factor in the team with his experience.

“Our bowling has been our strength, we have managed to bowl out all the teams for less and the batters have also been clinical chasing the scores we have made teams set.”

Ndlovu singled out Brian Chari, Cunningham Ncube, Chimhamhiwa, Mboyi and Masuku as some of those who have put their hands up so far this season.

“Brian and Cunningham have stood out with the bat, Steve, Thabo and Ernest Masuku have also bowled some really good spells,’’ Ndlovu said.

In the second league, Bulawayo Polytechnic are on top of the log with 37 points, the same as Emakhandeni B team. Bulawayo Athletic second are the top team in the third league.

The league action has taken a break and will resume on the second week of January.

@Mdawini_29