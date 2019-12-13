Champions of Champions draw in Masvingo

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE draw for the Champions of Champions Regions Cup to feature the four Zifa Region winners is taking place in Masvingo on Saturday with the ancient city to also host the actual tournament a week later.

Martin Kweza the Zifa Northern Region acting chairman said they were going ahead with the tournament in Masvingo, with or without a sponsor. In the event that no sponsor is found, teams will get to foot their expenses while the regions will also chip in.

“We are conducting the draw for the Champions of Champions Regions Cup in Masvingo on Saturday where all the regions will be represented. The tournament is taking place in Masvingo on 21 and 22 December,”” Kweza said.

According to Kweza, negotiations with a sponsor are still ongoing and, in the event, that no financial backer is found, teams will get to foot their expenses while the regions will also chip in.

“We have no sponsor, we are hoping to find a sponsor. If we fail to find a sponsor, teams will fund themselves and the regions will also chip in to cover some of the expenses,” he said.

Kweza feels that such a tournament was long overdue as it gives fans an opportunity to see the teams that will be playing the Premier Soccer League and it is an opportunity to see which of the teams is stronger.

“It was long overdue, we have four champions going to the PSL so we want the fans to witness these teams and it also gives us an opportunity to crown the real champions. The tournament will be played on a rotational basis,” he said.

Bulawayo City, Cranborne Bullets, WhaWha and Tenax are the teams taking part in the Champions of Champions Regions Cup.

