Former players weigh in on the PSL title race

Mandla Ncube, Sports Reporter

WITH the curtain set to come down on the Castle Lager Premier Soccer 2019 season, few would have scripted this photo finish.

Caps United and FC Platinum square off at the National Sports Stadium with both team’s destinies resting in their own hands.

Only a point separates the two sides with FC Platinum usurping Caps United at the summit of the log in the season’s penultimate fixture following Caps United’s 3-2 loss to Ngezi Platinum Stars.

In the lead up to the title showdown on Saturday, various permutations have been served to fans adding flavour to what is already an automatic pick of the week fixture.

Former players have weighed in on the title talk generating mixed views as to who will be crowned champions come Saturday afternoon.

Former Zimbabwe Saints and Warriors player, Agent Sawu believes it is a tricky call to make.

“It’s a bit tricky, I think Caps United have to capitalise on home advantage but Platinum is one point ahead but I am tipping Caps United to win the title because haven’t been good travelers,” said Sawu.

Five -time league winner, Sizabantu Khoza, called it the game of the season which whoever wins it wins the title.

“It’s difficult just like a cup final, its unpredictable, the better team on that day will the game and it all comes with the pressure and we can’t run away from that one, there will be pressure from both teams,” said Khoza.

Saturday’s game for some players such as Gift Lunga Jnr and Ronald ‘Gidiza’ Sibanda brings back memories of the 2001 season where Highlanders fought against AmaZulu for the title in which Bosso eventually prevailed.

@MaroezayMVP