Till death do us part: Rev Charwadza, wife

Tendai Gukutikwa Post Correspondent

AS if bidding farewell to his religious peers, the late United Methodist Church clergyman, Reverend Duncan Charwadza’s last official engagement was when he chaired the church’s “expanded radio project” meeting on November 29 in Harare.

This was shortly before he left for Dubai for a Christmas retreat with his UMC pastoral peers — sadly a journey which would mark the last five days of his life.

Born 56 years ago, the late Rev Charwadza was ordained into the ministry in 2001 after completing his Conference Course of Study.

He died on December 4, 2019, together with his wife, Janet Charwadza (nee Maziti, 52), in a horror car accident at the 140km peg in Headlands. Rev Charwadza and his wife served in different areas across the country, which include Zimunya East, Zaka, Gweru Inner-City, Masvingo Inner-City, Rukweza, Headlands, United Theological College, Zengeza Circuit and Mutambara Mission, among others.

He later served as conference director from 2008/09. He had been elevated to two senior posts at the time of his death — Conference Connectional Ministries director and deputy administrative assistant to the Bishop — posts which he held from 2018 till the time of his death.

While Rev Charwadza’s ordination had a full audience 19 years ago, his burial proved how much he was loved by fellow Christians as his funeral wake and night vigil were filled to the brim last Friday and Saturday.

Thousands thronged the funeral wake held in the couple’s honour at King David’s UMC in Mutare. Hundreds stayed awake during the night vigil at the pair’s rural homestead in Rowa, celebrating the lives of the humble couple.

Clad in their respective church apparel, clergymen and members of different churches, including UMC, the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe, Dutch Reformed Church, Anglican, Evangelical Anglican Church and Roman Catholic Church, to mention just but a few, were also present to bid farewell to the beloved couple.

Rev Charwadza had broken the barriers usually evident between religious leaders and their followers. Those who spoke to The Manica Post testified that he was a man of the people. He believed in destroying the walls between the clergy and the sheep.

Mr Alpha Mapara, a former student at Mutambara High School at the time when Rev Charwadza was the school chaplain, said the couple would be sadly missed.

“We loved them; they were the best couple one would ever wish for as a student to guide you in times of need. When he was our school chaplain, his wife accommodated us at all times. Their office and home were always open to students and even staff members,” he said.

Another mourner, Mrs Rudo Mazhakata, a member of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) said: “So loving was Rev Charwadza and his wife. We had nicknamed him the shepherd and his beloved. They were a lovely couple, who did not discriminate when it comes to helping others. They did not discriminate someone for belonging to a different church. They just helped you and saw no church colours.”

Rev Charwadza is credited for being the cornerstone in organising and facilitating donations for the Cyclone Idai-affected victims in Chimanimani and Chipinge.

In his homily during the burial at his homestead, Zimbabwe Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church, Bishop Eben Nhiwatiwa, described the late clergy as a lynchpin who organised every aspect of the church’s day-to-day running.

“His role in the church was very central. He was a moderator, a cooling off system wherever he was and because of that we kept climbing to higher levels of the terrain in the church. He was always ready to push on and never grew weary in faith even when he was under pressure. I would like to encourage people to emulate him,” said Bishop Nhiwatiwa.

Rev Charwadza was always calm and never panicked when they faced critical situations, recalled the bishop.