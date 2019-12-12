Buhera boy needs urgent help

Ray Bande Senior Reporter

A 12-YEAR-OLD boy from Murambinda township in Buhera is writhing in pain day and night owing to a cancerous tumour on his right leg that has developed since May this year.

While some of his age are bracing for festive season goodies, Trymore Mukan’an’a of Jaru high-density suburb in Murambinda is praying for just another chance to stand on both feet and have restful nights like his peers.

Trymore, who had some impressive end of term examination marks from last year and this years’ first term, has since dropped out of Murambinda A Primary School, where he was in Grade 6 this year. Efforts to get medical assistance have not been fruitful for the youngster who lives with his grandmother.

Mbuya Magret Muteve, the grandmother, survives on vegetable vending and can barely afford to pay for young Trymore’s medical expenses.

She said hers was a desperate situation that has seen them surviving on handouts from neighbours in recent months as she has been incapacitated to fend for her grandson owing to his condition that needs constant supervision.

“We are in a desperate situation owing to his condition. This tumour started in May and we have made efforts to get medical assistance but we ended up being given bills that we could hardly afford.

“We actually took him to Mutare and were later referred to Parirenyatwa (Group of Hospitals) in Harare but the doctors told us that there is need for him to undergo a scan since they suspect there is a wound in the bone around the knee.

“They said the tumour can then be removed through an operation after the scan. However, we could not afford to pay for the scan and operation hence we had no choice but to return home with him,” she said.

Mbuya Muteve said what hurts her most, apart from the pain her grandson is going through, is that he was a bright pupil and an athlete with a lot of potential.

She has surrendered to fate.

“I actually feel his pain. The boy is struggling day and night. You can also cry each time he starts showing signs of pain but there is really nothing I can do apart from sourcing food for survival and wait for God’s to come to pass.

“It is so painful for me to realise that apart from the intense physical pain the boy is going through, he is one person I thought had a bright future. He was intelligent in class and produced impressive results in every end of term examinations. He was also an athlete who competed favourably in school athletics competitions,” she said.

Trymore’s father is late while his mother lives in Zvishavane but no one really knows what she does for a living.

“His father died and his mother stays in Zvishavane. I do not know what exactly she is doing for a living but much as she is concerned she hardly affords to send money for her son’s upkeep and medical expenses,” said Mbuya Muteve.

Trymore’s condition also attracted the attention of Buhera West legislator Cde Soul Nzuma.

“Yes, I have seen that boy. He is in a desperate situation. I felt sorry for him. I am actually making efforts to reach out to different organisations and individuals who can assist so that the boy gets medical assistance before it is too late.

“They live in my constituency and I felt duly bound to assist in getting medical assistance. I am hopeful that we will be able to do so,” said Cde Nzuma, who donated $300 worth of groceries during his recent visit to Trymore’s Murambinda home.