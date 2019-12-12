Idai survivor shines in golf tourney

Senior Reporter

SIXTEEN-YEAR-OLD Trust Makamidzani, who survived the ravages of Cycone Idai in March this year, was among the 11 junior golfers comprising of 10 boys and one girl, from Manicaland, who gave a good account of themselves in the Zimbabwe Junior Strokeplay in Harare this week.

Makamidzani topped the leaderboard at Borrowdale Brooke with a gross 75 on day two.

The youngster, who was buried under rocks during Cyclone Idai, can now showcase his talents once again, thanks to Strathmore Golf Club in Scotland who paid to have him placed in the care of Surgeon Ralf Kit Kat at a Mutare private clinic.

Strathmore also went on to pay for Makamidzani’s coaching with a top national coach and today he is among Zimbabwe’s top junior golfers. Out of 10 boys, three that include Makamidzani from Chimanimani, Takudzwa Nyamvundu as well as Farai Munyisa (both from Mutare), managed the top 32 out 90 golfers from different parts of the country.

One girl, Kudzai Mandava from Manicaland, was chosen to represent Zimbabwe in Malawi.

Chimanimani Tourism Association leader Jane High took to social media on WhatsApp group named ‘‘Cyclone Idai Responses’’, expressing joy over Makamidzani’s recent achievement.

“Trust Makamidzani just made my Christmas! I am so grateful to national coach Cath Riley, Mashonaland Golf (the wonderful committee including Sharon Shutt and Themba Sibanda of the ZJGA), Kevin Woodward and Hillside Golf Club.

“Shane Kidd here in Chimanimani who keeps our course going under very tough times and welcome the children, playing for free in Chimanimani. All these amazing people surround us.

“Our other youngsters played well and improved performances came from a if them,” wrote an ecstatic High.