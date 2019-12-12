550 Manicaland delegates attending Zanu-PF indaba

Samuel Kadungure Acting News Editor

ZANU-PF Manicaland has dispatched 554 delegates to attend the 2019 National People’s Conference amid hope that the annual indaba will coin answers to the country’s economic problems.

The conference is being held at Goromonzi High School in Mashonaland East, and will be officially opened by President Mnangagwa today. It ends on Sunday.

The 18th Annual People’s Conference is being held under the theme “Mordenise, Mechanise and Grow the Economy Towards Vision 2030.”

The main thrust of discussions at the conference will hinge on the state of the economy, with mining being a pivotal industry in this regard and food security as it relates to the modernisation and mechanisation of agriculture.

Zanu-PF provincial secretary for administration Cde Kenneth Saruchera told The Manica Post that the people of Manicaland expect the conference to identify with their aspirations by satisfying their needs, promoting their interests and addressing their concerns in a socially and culturally acceptable manner, and, in accordance with shifting economic priorities and interests.

“A 554-strong and united delegation will represent Manicaland at the 2019 National People’s Conference. It will be attending the conference with a strong resolve to participate fully in all the thematic areas to be discussed at the conference.

“The delegates will articulate issues as presented by the people of Manicaland. For example, the people of Manicaland have been very clear that they want the natural resources of the province to largely benefit the province. They have also resolved to start preparations for the 2023 elections in earnest and will co-operate fully with the national political commissar in the pending restructuring exercise,” said Cde Saruchera.

Zanu-PF Manicaland has thrown its full weight behind the leadership of President Mnangagwa and committed itself to the values of hard work, development of the people and discipline to buttress his efforts to improve the country’s image and revamp the economy.

The province has endorsed President Mnangagwa as the party’s Presidential candidate for 2023.

Cde Saruchera said they were going to work hard to forge genuine unity among supporters and build a strong support base in Manicaland.

Zanu-PF, he said, should emerge from the conference more united and tolerant as the process was meant enhance internal participatory democracy, avoid imposition of candidates in any election to minimise disgruntlement within its rank and file.

He said the party should nip an insidious seed of revolt within itself by exposing schemes that fed on corruption variously described as factionalism, economic sabotage and treachery to perpetuate its firm grip on power.