SA defence forces hand over bridge

Takunda Maodza in KOPA, Chimanimani

THE South African National Defence Forces last Friday officially handed over two Bailey bridges worth R59 million they constructed with the Zimbabwe National Army over Rusitu and Nyahode rivers at Kopa, Chimanimani.

The bridges – a donation from the South African government – were officially commissioned by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga at a colourful occasion attended by senior Government officials who included Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Joel Biggie Matiza and Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo.

The Minister of State for Manicaland Provincial Affairs, Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba, Deputy Home Affairs Minister Cde Mike Madiro, who is also the Zanu PF Manicaland provincial chairperson, and Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Deputy Minister Raymore Machingura as well as Chimanimani East legislator Cde Joshua Sacco also graced the occasion.

Service chiefs and traditional leaders witnessed the event, a testimony to the cordial relations between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

VP Chiwenga said construction of the bridges showed South Africa’s “pure love” for Zimbabwe.

“The commissioning of the two Bailey bridges marks the official handover of vital infrastructure constructed in a joint operation between the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and the South African National Defence Forces. Hence today we witness the fruition of that special promise by a sisterly neighbour, who quickly heeded the call to rescue us during the time of need,” he said.

The construction of the Bailey bridges, noted the VP Chiwenga, restores the livelihoods of communities in Chimanimani disconnected from the rest of the country by Cyclone Idai. The cyclone killed hundreds and destroyed infrastructure estimated to be over US$1 billion.

“The gesture demonstrates pure love by our friends from the Republic of South Africa. The construction of the two Bailey bridges marks a new era in the restoration of livelihoods to the communities in Chimanimani by investing in resilient infrastructure which will revive one of the economic hubs of our nation,” said VP Chiwenga.

Chimanimani produces fruits, timber, macadamia nuts, tea and coffee.

These earn the country foreign currency through exports. VP Chiwenga said Government has grand plans for Chimanimani to ensure the district is productive and contributes to economic development of the country.

South Africa’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Mphaka Mbete, said the construction of the bridges was evidence of practical co-operation “with our very important neighbour Zimbabwe”.

“Today we are officially handing over (the bridges) marking the end of the project. It cost South Africa over R59 million. The project is a manifestation that we are one people and that the borders are artificial and were imposed on our ancestors,” he said.

The SANDF arrived in Zimbabwe in July and their mission ended on November 29.