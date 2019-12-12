Jah Prayzah, Killer T Xmas clash at Watsomba

Liberty Dube Entertainment Correspondent

FUN lovers are in for a treat on Christmas eve when talented artistes Jah Prayzah and Killer T perform for the first time together at Mandel Nite Club in Watsomba.

The gig will also give local artistes like Hungwe Stars and Caffan an opportunity to shine. This is the second time that Jah Prayzah will be performing at the venue, the first being during Lovemore Mandimutsira’s birthday party in October.

Revellers were excited with “Dzamutsana”, “Sadza Nemuriwo”, “Kumahumbwe” and many more.

Backed by The Third Generation Band, the Jerusarema hitmaker has endeared himself with scores of fans in Watsomba.

Jah Prayzah told The Weekender Entertainment through his manager that he was ready for his second dance at Mandel.

“We are excited to back at the venue. We held a historic gig the last time and we would like to assure fans that we will not disappoint. We are ready for the gig and the whole camp is ready to roar again,” said Keen Mushapaidze.

This will be Killer T’s debut performance at Watsomba and his fans will expect him to belt some of his danceable tracks such as “Baba Vako Imboko”, “Mai Vangu VaRozvi”, “Ndamuda”, among others.

Mandimutsira said it was all systems go.

“We are ready to host arguably two of Zimbabwe’s most sought-after young musicians.

“We hail our patrons for maintaining peace during previous gigs. We would like to urge people to have fun responsibly,” he said.

The venue has so far hosted artistes such as Freeman, Alick Macheso and Jah Signal.