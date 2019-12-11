Lamb bounces back as Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team batting coach

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe batsman, Gregory Lamb has been appointed as the national Under-19 cricket team batting coach.

The 38-year-old former Zimbabwe international has previously occupied the in the same role. Zimbabwe Cricket announced on Wednesday that Lamb, an all rounder during his playing days has become a part of the national Under-19 technical team led by head coach Prosper Utseya as the Zimbabwean youngsters prepare for the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 that will be held in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February.

Lamb described it as an honour to be involved with the Zimbabwe Under-19 yet again as they gear up for the World Cup.

“It’s a privilege to be back with the national Under-19 team and I am already enjoying working with such a talented group of players as we prepare for the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa,” Lamb said.

To Lamb, what makes it further stimulating is that he has worked with the bulk of the members the Under-19 coaching department, which he feels makes the task at hand not as daunting as it would have been.

“What makes it more exciting is that I am working with most of the technical staffers that I have worked with before, which makes it easier for us to function efficiently as a unit as we all know each other very well.”

Lamb represented Zimbabwe between 2010 and 2011. In total, he appeared in one Test, 15 One Day Internationals and five Twenty20 Internationals.

Hamilton Masakadza, the Zimbabwe Cricket director cricket praised the appointment of Lamb, stating the former batsman’s familiarity of the game as a player as well as coach will be valuable ahead of the Under-19 World Cup, a tournament held every two years.

“Greg is a great addition to the Under-19 technical team. His vast knowledge of the game and ability to get players to improve on their talent and also to perform better in matches will be valuable,” Masakadza said.

Other members of the members of the Zimbabwe Under-19 technical staff are team manager Moses Chitare, analyst Mufaro Chiturumani, physiotherapist Travor Wambe and fitness trainer Walter Karimanzira.

