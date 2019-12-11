Muzarabani turns out for Eagles as country’s domestic cricket season starts

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe fast bowler, Blessing Muzarabani will turn out for the Harare based Eagles as overseas player when the country’s domestic cricket season starts with the Logan on Thursday.

Eagles are expected to field the 23-year-old fast bowler when they face Rhinos in their season-opening Logan Cup match scheduled for 12-15 December at Harare Sports Club.

Muzarabani in August last year announced that he was taking an indefinite break from the international game, signed a three-year deal with English county club, Northamptonshire. He is representing them as a Kolpak player, with the arrangement prohibiting him from representing the country of his birth in the global arena.

Muzarabani had played one Test, 18 one-day internationals and six Twenty20 internationals for Zimbabwe, taking 27 wickets across the three formats prior to putting his international career on ice. Now having some county cricket experience, his return home will not doubt add some flavor to the Zimbabwean domestic scene, where he made his first-class debut with Rising Stars in the 2017/18 season.

The start of the country’s domestic cricket season sees two Logan Cup fixtures lined up, both in the capital city. Defending champions Mountaineers face Tuskers at Old Hararians Sports Club while across the capital city, Eagles square off with Rhinos at Harare Sports Club.

Full franchise squads for 2019/20 domestic cricket season

Eagles: Chomunorwa Chibhabha, Elton Chigumbura, Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Regis Chakabva, Trevor Garwe, Tapiwa Mufudza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tony Munyonga, Cephas Zhuwao, Keith Jaure, Faraz Akram, Patrick Mambo, Daniel Jakiel, Cuthbert Musoko, Kuda Munyede, Rugare Magarira, Tawanda Sithole, Kudzai Maunze, Tinashe Nenhunzi

Mountaineers: Tinotenda Mawoyo, Kevin Kasuza, Victor Nyauchi, Kudzi Sauramba, Donald Tiripano, Tendai Chatara, Timycen Maruma, Roy Kaia, Wellington Masakadza, Shingirai Masakadza, Innocent Kaia, John Masara, Frank Mazvita, Tinashe Chimbambo, William Mashinge, Vincent Masekesa, Dion Myers, Gary Chirimuuta, Joylord Gumbi, Tinashe Chiora, Definate Mawadzi, Tafadzwa Muzarawetu, Spencer Magodo, Trevor Mutsamba, Baxton Gopito, Brighton Chapungu, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Richmond Mutumbami

Rangers: Johnathan Campbell, Tinotenda Takodza, Brendan Taylor, Dylan Hondo, Brian Mudzinganyama, Alvin Chiradza, Daniel Zvidzai, Clive Imbayago, Clive Chitumba, Davis Murwendo, Kudakwashe Macheka, Manson Chikowero, Tanunurwa Makoni, Sydney Murombo, Kyle Jarvis, Charlton Tshuma, David Brent

Rhinos: Tafara Chingwara, Walter Matau, Nigel Mupurura, Trevor Gwandu, Remebrance Nyathi, Tashinga Musekiwa, Nyasha Mayavo, Tendai Chisoro, Bothwell Chapungu, Bright Njanji, Neville Madziva, Ronald Masocha, Jameson Chikowero, Carl Mumba, Tanyaradzwa Munyaradzi, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Trevor Chibvongodze, Nqobile Ndlovu, Wallace Mubaiwa, Prince Masvaure, Bright Matsiwe, Larvet Masunda, Muhammad Hussain Bhola, Brandon Mavuta, Ryan Burl, Josh Mawire, Peter Moor, Mkhululi Nyathi, Herbert Chikomba, Nyasha Dube, Tadana Masike, Kudzanai Chizura

Tuskers: Brian Chari, Nkosana Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Charles Kunje, Cunningham Ncube, Shoun Handirisi, Aarsh Jha, Luke Jongwe, Ernest Masuku, Christopher Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sheunopa Musekwa, Stephen Chimhamhiwa, Talent Dzikiti, Jeffrey Muriyengwe, Sikandar Raza, Jayden Hawukose, Milton Shumba, Wesley Madhevere, Ryan Murray, Prince Kaunda, Arnold Shara, Bright Phiri, Mpokuhle Dube, John Nyumbu

