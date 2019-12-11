CAPS United dislodged

Langton Nyakwenda in MHONDORO

CAPS UNITED finally relinquished their grip at the top of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League after they were beaten 3-2 by Ngezi Platinum Stars in a thriller at Baobab Stadium on Wednesday afternoon.

A brace from Qadr Amini – a former United player – and own goal by Spencer Masunda gave FC Platinum, who beat Black Rhinos 1-0 at Mandava, the advantage going into the winner-takes-all match at the National Sports on Saturday.

However, CAPS United went down fighting as they mounted a late surge with goals from substitute Dominic Chungwa and Newman Sianchali, who scored in the last 10 minutes of the game.

Amini opened the scores in the 18th minute before completing his brace in the 52nd minute with an easy tap-in.

CAPS United defender Masunda then deflected Marlon Mushonga’s shot into his own net in the 83rd minute.

Makepekepe launched a late attack spearheaded by Chungwa but Ngezi hung on for a famous win that could enhance coach Rodwell Dhlakama’s chances of securing the Ngezi job.

FC Platinum are now on top with 59 points, one ahead of Caps United, and will now need just a point to clinch a third straight title when the two sides clash on Saturday.