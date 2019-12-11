Dodo still believes

Langton Nyakwenda in Mhondoro

CAPS UNITED coach Darlington Dodo remains optimistic his team will win the league title despite Wednesday’s slip at Ngezi Platinun Stars.

Makepekepe slumped to a 2-3 loss at the Boabab and relinquished pole position to FC Platinum who beat Black Rhinos 1-0 at Mandava.

Pure Platinum Play now lead the standings with 59 points, one ahead of Makepekepe with the two set to clash at the National Sports on Saturday.

While Platinum need a draw to lift a third straight title, United will need an outright victory.

However, Makepekepe coach Dodo thinks his boys will seal the championship.

“I think we will manage it,” said Dodo.

“We will have time with the boys (ahead of the Saturday),” he said.

On the loss to Ngezi, Dodo had this to say, “I think we did not manage pressure very well if you look at the way we played and the way we applied ourselves especially in the first half. It did not go the way we had planned,” Dodo said.

“We were losing possession of the ball unnecessarily, we were giving opponents a lot of space to play and it was difficult to play because they also have good ball players. So it was a challenge tracking them down.

“I thought second half we rectified that and came back a better side. Yes, we conceded goals which we were not supposed to concede but in terms of what we wanted to do we were better. Also injuries – we are not luck with injuries.”