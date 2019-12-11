Chipawo’s early Christmas gift

Andrew Moyo

This coming Saturday Theatre in the Park will be bustling with activity as it plays host to Chipawo’s Annual Christmas Show.

Over 100 children are set to take part in the play, “Reborn”, which celebrates the three decades that Chipawo has been in existence while honoring the personalities that have contributed to its success story.

The play narrates the beginning of Chipawo in 1989, how its founding members met and the journey the organization has travelled to date.

“The play also highlights the fading away of Uncle Steve, how he has left us and the voice of him speaking of the organisation’s future,” said Chipawo manager Chipo Basopo in an interview with The Sunday Mail.

“This is a Christmas present from Chipawo children to the people, which will not only honour Uncle Steve, but all the people that have contributed to the development of this Trust.”

Meanwhile, Chipawo recently launched an interesting series, “A Time With Uncle Steve”, in collaboration with New Horizon Theatre Company.

The initiative which is meant to honour Stephen Chifunyise, presents the staging of at least one play every month from the late veteran thespian at Theatre in the Park.