Nyumbu to lead Tuskers in Logan Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

VETERAN John Nyumbu will once again lead Tuskers in the Logan Cup, the country’s premier first-class cricket competition with his first assignment starting on Thursday when the Bulawayo franchise clash with Mountaineers at Old Hararians Sports Club in Harare.

Nyumbu, an off spinner who has been playing first class cricket since 2004 was also the Tuskers skipper last season before he handed over the team leadership to left arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu. The 34-year old Nyumbu will certainly be hoping for better fortunes in the Logan Cup after a disastrous last season, which saw them finish without even a single win in the country’s highest first-class cricket competition.

With just two draws, one no result and three defeats from the six matches they played in the Logan Cup, Tuskers ended at the bottom of the log with just 16 points.

What makes it tough for Tuskers is that they are facing defending champions, Mountaineers in their opener, a team which defeated them by 223 runs to three times in a row champions Mountaineers at Harare Sports Club the last time they met in February.

Pollock Mubobo has been taking the Tuskers players through their fine-tuning sessions at Queens Sports Club and reverts to position of team manager when Douglas Hondo takes over as coach.

Besides Nyumbu, Tuskers have huge experience in Sean Williams, Brian Chari, Craig Ervine, Nkosana Mpofu, Christopher Mpofu, Cunningham Ncube. The exuberance of players such as Ndlovu, Sheanopa Musekwa and Ernest Masuku should put them in a better position against Mountaineers who are targeting a fourth Logan Cup in a row.

Bulawayo based Tuskers players made the journey to Harare on Wednesday where they will join up with some of their teammates who were already in the capital city.

Tuskers squad against Mountaineers: Brian Chari, Nkosana Mpofu, Craig Ervine, Sean Williams, Charles Kunje, Aarsh Jha, Cunningham Ncube (wicketkeeper), Ernest Masuku, Christopher Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sheanopa Musekwa, John Nyumbu(captain), Steve Chimhamhiwa

Coach: Douglas Hondo

Team manager: Pollock Mubobo