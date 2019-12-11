Byo women excel at Carling Black Label National Pools Champs

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO women excelled at this year’s Carling Black Label National Pool Championships recently held in Harare where one of them was the champion while the other came out fourth.

Flatta Moyo, the runner up in 2018 when the competition was staged in Bulawayo took the top prize with victory over Jesina Musasiwa in the final. Tariro Vhondo was third while Christine Sengwe of Bulawayo settled for fourth place. Moyo got $10 000 and a pool table, Musasiwa picked up $8 000, $5 000 was given to Vhondo with Sengwe pocketing $3 000.

Christine Sengwe getting her prize

Priscilla Chisoro, the women’s champion in 2017 was knocked out by Moyo in the quarterfinals, the duo of Carol Dube and Robin Gilgower went as far as the second round while Rebecca Chitokwani bowed out at the first hurdle of the competition.

It was however a tough outing for the five Bulawayo men who made the trip to Harare with four of them knocked out in the first stage while Norman Chisuwa went as far as the third round. Tendai Mubaiwa of Harare successfully defended his title when he triumphed over Benjamin Mabhugu in the final. Elliot Chikwepa was third with Hillary Makamuri fourth. Mubaiwa smiled all his way home with $10 000 and a pool table, $8 000 went the way of Mabhugu, Chikwepa’s reward was $5 000 and Mukamuri got $3 000.

@Mdawini_29