LATEST: More help for late Cool Crooner Sekane’s family

Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

THE family of the late war veteran and Cool Crooners member Cde Timothy Sekane has received more financial support in the wake of his death, with government, local radio station Skyz Metro FM and other private well-wishers pooling together resources needed to give him a befitting burial.

Cde Sekane (84) passed away last Thursday at Mpilo Central Hospital after coming down with chronic anemia and severe dehydration. In the days after his passing, his body was stuck at Mpilo, as family did not have the resources to settle his arrears at the hospital and also make other funeral arrangement.

Deputy director of Youth, Sport, Art and Recreation for Bulawayo Metropolitan province, Isaiah Mpofu told Sunday News that the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation had contributed $10 000 towards the burial of Cde Sekane.

“I went to see the family yesterday and although they did not know it yet we had already deposited the money in his daughter’s account. She actually wanted to go and ask her bank, POSB, what the money was for but I confirmed to them that it had indeed come from the Ministry,” Mr Mpofu said.

On Sunday, Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration Dr Obert Mpofu revealed that the ruling party’s Politburo member Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube had also pledged to assist the family financially.

Meanwhile, according to Cool Crooners member George Salimu, Skyz Metro pledged to assist with Cde Sekane’s burial, providing a parlour, casket and tents for mourners. He added that the Harare based Jazz Association had also given the family $2 000 while Fisher Motors Director Mr Abednico Bhebhe had given the family 50 kg of maize meal, 10 kg of meat, 2 litres of cooking oil and 5 heads of cabbage.

Cde Sekane, who is survived by a wife and two children, will be laid to rest at Athlone Cemetery today.