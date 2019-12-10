Masvingo United win Diamond Super Cup, Tenax captain bags Eastern Region Soccer Star of the Year accolade

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Premier Soccer League side, Masvingo United concluded what was a good season in the Zifa Eastern Region by winning the Diamond Super Cup with a 5-3 on penalties victory over Tenax in the final played at Sakubva Stadium over the weekend.

The match between Masvingo United and Tenax had concluded 2-2 in 90 minutes with Yuna Yuna victorious on penalties. Masvingo United got $45 000 while $30 000 went the way of Tenax. Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company are the sponsors of the tournament that is meant for the top four teams in the Zifa Eastern Region and is now in its third year.

On their way to the final, Masvingo United who finished third on the log defeated second placed Buffaloes 1-0 while Eastern Region champions Tenax saw off FC Makaha 3-2 after extra time.

Tenax won the Diamond Super Cup last year with a 1-0 triumph over Green Fuel in last year’s final. Surrey won the inaugural edition in 2017.

Tenax captain Farai Mugumwa with goalkeeper Simbarashe Nkosi

Zifa Eastern Region chairman Davison Muchena expressed his appreciation to ZCDC for their continued sponsorship of the Diamond Super Cup which he said has made the region’s Division One League more competitive seeing that the championship was decided on the last day.

“On behalf of the Zifa Eastern Region family, l would like to thank the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company for sponsoring the Diamond Super Cup for the third year. They have brought hope and stability to the region. Competition is now high to the level where the championship is decided on the last game year in year out,”’ Muchena said.

Muchena’s expectation is to see all the teams in the league getting an opportunity to play in the Diamond Super Cup in future.

“It is my hope to see all teams having an opportunity to fighting for the Diamond Super Cup one day.”

Meanwhile, Tenax captain Farai Mugumwa walked away with the Zifa Eastern Region Soccer Star of the Year accolade at an awards ceremony held in Mutare on Sunday. Mugumwa, who captained Tenax to promotion into the PSL also won the top scorer award for the 15 goals he scored in his team’s campaign. Shaun Sabhoneti from Melfort was the first runner up having scored 14 goals, something unusual for a central defender while the second runner up was Tatenda Kureti of FC Makaha.

