Prince Dube wants move to a bigger league

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

HIGHLANDERS striker, Prince Dube is not aiming higher, with the player not interested in a move to South Africa with his sights being a move to one of the big leagues in Europe.

The 22-year made what has been viewed as a hasty move to SuperSport United in South Africa in July 2017. It was not such a wise transfer for Dube, who failed to break into the Mantshantsha first team and came back to Highlanders at the end of last year.

Dube, having made a slow start has come alive the second half of the second. The striker’s goals have been the driving force Highlanders who are now fighting to finish in the league’s top four. He also scored in all of Bosso’s four Chibuku Super Cup matches, including in the 1-0 triumph over Ngezi Platinum in last Saturday’s final.

One thing for sure is that the boy nicknamed “Mgadafi” has attracted the attention of scouts in the neighbouring country and from abroad. The lad is not keen on a return to Mzansi and would grab any opportunity to play overseas with both hands.

“If I can get a chance to go to bigger leagues, that’s my wish for my career, to go to Europe. My mind is not in South Africa,’’ Dube said.

His good showing in the second half of the season saw him being voted as the Soccer Star of the Year second runner up.

