Airforce rescues marooned artisanal miners

Munyaradzi Musiiwa

THE Airforce of Zimbabwe rescued two artisanal gold miners who were marooned in Ngezi River in Mberengwa following a heavy downpour yesterday.

It is understood that the miners were going about their business when there was a sudden downpour and they rushed to a high lying area near Ngezi river.

The two were spotted by other villagers who then informed Mberengwa North Member of Parliament Cde Tafanana Zhou.

Cde Zhou appraised the Airforce of Zimbabwe who responded swiftly and sent a helicopter to rescue the miners.

The two were rescued and taken to their homes.

“Today we assisted two miners who were marooned at Ngezi River in Mberengwa. The two had tried to cross a flooded river but later realized that the water level was too high and they rushed to a nearby island for safety.

“I was called by miners in Mberengwa and we approached the Airforce of Zimbabwe for help. We are grateful because they brought a helicopter to rescue the miners. This clearly shows that our defense forces value life,” said Cde Zhou.

Mberengwa is prone to floods and was seriously affected by cyclone Dineo.