Juju python comes to court

Abel Zhakata, Senior Reporter

The six-metre long python which was being kept by a sex worker at a lodge in Mutare for alleged use in black magic endeavors was today brought to the Mutare Magistrates Courts as an exhibit.

Hundreds of people thronged the courts to see the snake which was brought by detectives and officials from the Department of Parks and Wildlife for it to be recorded as an exhibit.

After it was registered as an exhibit the reptile was taken back to the Mutare Museum for safe keeping since the Clerk of Court does not have a suitable place to keep it.

The sex worker, Queen Mpofu and the owner of the Green Gate lodge she operates from, Loice Samhere, were remanded in custody to December 20 for trial after Miss Notebular Muchineripi turned down their bail applications.

They are facing charges of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act for allegedly possessing a specified animal.

Mpofu was arrested first but she later confessed to detectives that Samhere was the owner of the snake and was only keeping it for her.

Mr Tirivanhu Mutyasira prosecuted while Messrs Chris Ndlovu and Cosmas Chibaya stood for the suspects.