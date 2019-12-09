Ecobank rules the roost

Ecobank Zimbabwe Limited was named the Best Bank in Zimbabwe 2019, at the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) Finance African Banking Award ceremony held in London last week.

According to management, the award is demonstration of the bank’s strong commitment towards contributing to the economic development of Zimbabwe.

“We are greatly honoured and humbled to be recognized by EMEA Finance as the Best Bank in Zimbabwe.

This accolade is great testament to our customers’ loyalty and support and also the hard work of all my colleagues in the bank.

Our strong focus in offering unique trade finance solutions and innovative digital products and services are successfully driving financial inclusion and integration in Zimbabwe,” said Ecobank managing director Moses Kurenjekwa in appreciation of the award. — Business Reporter.