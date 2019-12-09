Zimbabweans living abroad to pay US$318 passport application fees

Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe

ZIMBABWEANS wishing to renew their passports from their host countries abroad will now be required to pay US$318 dollars in order to be issued with the travel document.

This was announced in Harare Monday by Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe.

Zimbabwe is battling an acute foreign currency shortage that has seen authorities struggle to import consumables needed to produce the much sought after document leading to a 359 288 production backlog.

Since foreign currency shortages started affecting operations within central registry, the production of passports has been inconsistent.

But in efforts to earn some foreign currency to scale up the little production taking place, government has since increased the fees for locals based abroad.

Government said as a way of assisting the Registrar General’s office to increase production for passports, it has authorised the foreign currency charges.

Those living in countries which do not us the US dollar will pay the equivalent.