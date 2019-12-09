JUST IN: ZSE engages Getbucks over SME stock exchange

Enacy Mapakame

The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) is collaborating with GetBucks Microfinance Bank Limited (Getbucks) to operationalise the Zimbabwe Emerging Enterprise Market (ZEEM).

A memorandum of understanding between the two has already been signed for the implementation of the project which should see the emerging small to medium enterprises (SMEs) also access the stock market.

This forms part of initiatives to expand the capital markets with more products and services as well as attract more investors to the local bourse.

ZSE chief executive officer Justin Bgoni indicated that ZEEM product will be offered through an over-the-counter platform targeted at initially offering working capital solutions for formalized businesses, including Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

“Over time, the ZSE will facilitate and assist small to medium size enterprises to list on the secondary bourse through training, workshops and other initiatives to educate SMEs on benefits of listing and meeting the requirements,” said Mr Bgoni in a statement.

“GetBucks will play a critical role in terms of support,” he said.