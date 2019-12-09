Zim final squad for ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup named

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ALL-ROUNDER, Dion Myers has been named as the Zimbabwe Under-19 cricket team captain for next year’s International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup to be staged in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February.

Myers, of Saint George’s College in Harare is a top order batsman who is also a pace bowler. He is deputised by batsman, Wesley Madhevere, who will be playing at his third ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup event, having made his first appearance at the age of 15 at the 2016 edition in Bangladesh.

Zimbabwe’s final squad also includes Milton Shumba who, like Myers and Madhevere also went to the 2018 tournament in New Zealand.

Another accustomed face in the squad is Dane Schadendorf, who was one the non-travelling reserves for the last tournament.

Coached by former senior national team captain Prosper Utseya, Zimbabwe have also picked left-arm spinner Tadiwanashe Nyangani of Chipadze High School in Bindura, while United States of America based Taurayi Tugwete formerly of Falcon College is also in the team heading off to Mzansi.

Brandon James, the son of former Zimbabwe international cricketer Wayne James, is in the side too.

Zimbabwe will face Bangladesh, Pakistan and Scotland in Group C of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020, with their pool matches all in Potchefstroom. They face Bangladesh Utseya’s charges open their campaign at the tournament against Bangladesh at the JB Marks Oval on 18 January. Pakistan are their next opponents on 22 January at Witrand Oval prior to them clashing with Scotland at the same venue three days later.

The top two teams from each of the four groups at the tournament will advance to the Super League, while the remaining teams will feature in the Plate championship.

Zimbabwe squad for ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup: Dion Myers (captain), Wesley Madhevere (vice-captain), Emmanuel Bawa, Privilege Chesa, Gareth Chirawu, Ahomed Rameez Ebrahim, Dylan Grant, Brandon James, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Tadiwanashe Nyangani, Luke Oldknow, Samuel Ruwisi, Dane Schadendorf, Milton Shumba, Taurayi Tugwete

Non-travelling reserves: Brighton Chapungu, Nkosilathi Nungu, Rodney Mufudza, Kudakwashe Macheka, Matthew Welch

