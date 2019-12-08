‘Prophet’ rapes woman seeking prayers from shrine

MASVINGO – A self-proclaimed prophet from Johanne Masowe church recently took advantage and raped a female congregate who had visited his shrine for prayers, a local court has heard.

Solomon Kudzai (34), of Musinyarara Village, under Chief Nhema in Zaka, pleaded not guilty to rape when he appeared before Masvingo regional magistrate Dambudzo Malunga.

He was remanded in custody to 13 December for trial.

Prosecutor Liberty Hove told court that on 28 October this year, the woman, who cannot be named on ethical grounds, visited the prophet’s shrine for a three-day prayer session.

Court heard that the prophet offered his victim a bedroom hut where she would stay during the course of her prayer sessions.

On the same day, and at around midnight, court heard, Musiwarwo visited the woman in the hut where he started proposing love to her. The woman turned down his proposal.

Court heard the prophet then grabbed his victim and forced her to lie down.

This saw the two wrestle until she was overpowered and raped once.

Court was told that the prophet went on to sexually abuse her again during the same night.

The woman revealed her ordeal to a fellow male congregate who had also visited the shrine the following morning.

She was advised to make a police report leading to the arrest of the prophet.