Masvingo lift Diamond Super Cup

Ray Bande, Senior Reporter

MASVINGO United rekindled fond memories when they got the better of Tenax FC in a penalty shootout to win the third edition of the Diamond Super Cup today at Sakubva Stadium in Mutare.

Two goals from Masvingo United’s Micheal Tapera and Admire Banda and a Takunda Mapara brace for Tenax FC left both sides deadlocked two all in regulation time.

30 minutes extra time could not separate the two clubs.

However, the visitors snatched the coveted accolade after winning 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

ZCDC publicist Sugar Chagonda said they will keep supporting the tournament as part of the company’s social responsibility initiatives.

“As ZCDC we are happy with the way this tournament has gone ahead in the previous edition.

“We will keep supporting it and other corporate social responsibilities we have undertaken as a company that include sponsoring Manuca Diamonds. We strongly believe is fulfilling our mandate as a responsible corporate citizen and to that end we will dig deeper to fulfill our mandate,” he said.

Masvingo United, a formidable outfit in the first decade after the turn of the millennium, are not new to cups games after having won the OK Woza Bhora Cup back in 2002, the Zifa Unity Cup, Independnce Trophy in 2005 during their stay in the top flight league.

Una Una mentor Godfrey ‘Mai Mahofa’ Dondo, said he is is happy to have bagged this accolade.

“Of course, we came with respect for the champions Chauya Chikara (Tenax FC) but we wanted this cup and for them it was a bonus but I am happy we managed to win it. To us it is our salary. We made sure we would not leave any stone unturned in Sakubva stadium.,” he said.

The annual tournament, a preserve for top four teams at the end of the Zifa Eastern Region Division One season, is bankrolled by Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.